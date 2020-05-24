Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Tops $3.58 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $194.34 or 0.02110048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit, Kucoin and MBAex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00093617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00180835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00111071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,414,127 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitkub, Gate.io, Kraken, Hotbit, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, SouthXchange, Bitrue, CoinBene, FCoin, MBAex, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, Upbit, CoinEx, WazirX, HitBTC, Indodax, Bibox, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Korbit, Coinbit, YoBit, Binance, OKEx, BX Thailand, BigONE, IDAX, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitbns and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

