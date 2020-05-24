Brokerages Anticipate X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Announce $0.09 EPS

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 144 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get X Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in X Financial during the first quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp increased its position in X Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

X Financial stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. X Financial has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X Financial (XYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.