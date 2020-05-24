Brokerages Set $9.25 Price Target for DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)

Shares of DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DRDGOLD an industry rank of 18 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $661.48 million, a P/E ratio of 115.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

