Catex Token (CATT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $498.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Catex Token has a market cap of $144,036.18 and approximately $498.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.03636455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

