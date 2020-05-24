Contrasting GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) and Its Competitors

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.38% 6.49% 2.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 118.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 13.07

GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GalianoGoldInc . and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 390 1118 1213 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 37.06%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s peers have a beta of 2.22, suggesting that their average share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . peers beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

