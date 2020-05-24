Critical Analysis: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Orexigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OREXQ)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arvinas and Orexigen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $42.98 million 40.12 -$70.29 million ($2.13) -20.68 Orexigen Therapeutics $33.71 million 0.00 -$24.52 million N/A N/A

Orexigen Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Arvinas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arvinas and Orexigen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 2 9 0 2.82 Orexigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arvinas presently has a consensus price target of $54.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Arvinas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orexigen Therapeutics has a beta of 4.98, suggesting that its stock price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Orexigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -171.74% -30.74% -21.94% Orexigen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arvinas beats Orexigen Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Orexigen Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California. On March 12, 2018, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

