Gartner (NYSE:IT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Gartner (NYSE:IT) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a news sentiment score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Gartner’s score:

Get Gartner alerts:

IT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.