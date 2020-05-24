L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) vs. HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Head-To-Head Survey

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

L OREAL CO/ADR has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYS PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L OREAL CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A HAYS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of L OREAL CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for L OREAL CO/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L OREAL CO/ADR 2 5 0 0 1.71 HAYS PLC/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and HAYS PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L OREAL CO/ADR $33.46 billion 4.53 $4.20 billion $1.25 43.43 HAYS PLC/ADR $7.86 billion 0.30 $209.26 million $1.42 9.79

L OREAL CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HAYS PLC/ADR. HAYS PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L OREAL CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, BIolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. The company sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About HAYS PLC/ADR

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

