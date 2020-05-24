Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and HitBTC. Lamden has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $8,653.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

