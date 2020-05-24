Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.80

Headlines about Prudential (LON:PRU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prudential earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Prudential’s ranking:

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,011 ($13.30) on Friday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion and a PE ratio of 33.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders bought a total of 51 shares of company stock valued at $55,728 over the last ninety days.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.