PWR Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $85,343.53 and approximately $91.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 82.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00809395 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00151913 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00189779 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 623.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001978 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

