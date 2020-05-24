SwftCoin Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.71 million and $17.74 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.03636455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.