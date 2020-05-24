Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 42 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TGS. Morgan Stanley raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

TGS stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $866.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 26.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 666,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 627,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 343,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.