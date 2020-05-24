United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Press coverage about United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Utilities Group earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUGRY. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $21.42 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.58.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

