Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $413.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.10 million to $431.70 million. Saia posted sales of $464.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. Saia has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

