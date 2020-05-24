Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 70 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marine Products from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $358.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

