ZelCash (ZEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.