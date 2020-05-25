0Chain Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $47,308.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003090 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.