0xcert (ZXC) One Day Volume Tops $16,435.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $300,880.60 and $16,435.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03909316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00056222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 489,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

