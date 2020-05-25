187,036 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.59. 1,364,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

