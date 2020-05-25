1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and $41,765.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.02107460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009642 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,354,829 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.