22,995 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of KWEB traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. 2,968,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

