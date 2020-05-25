33,702 Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $25.62 on Monday, reaching $670.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,359. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $471.80 and a 52-week high of $715.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $668.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.89.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

