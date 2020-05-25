360 Finance (QFIN) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 360 Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 360 Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 388 1177 1211 69 2.34

360 Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.78%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 53.36%. Given 360 Finance’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 360 Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s competitors have a beta of -0.86, meaning that their average share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 0.94% -16.92% 4.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.77 360 Finance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.40 million 8.10

360 Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

360 Finance competitors beat 360 Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

