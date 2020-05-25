3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $146.44. 2,661,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

