Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 388,956 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 388,956 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of PulteGroup worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.31. 2,785,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,271. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

