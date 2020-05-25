Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,261,443 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 751.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 118,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,971,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,279,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.