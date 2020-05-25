Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,077 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Loews worth $26,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Loews by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $31.91. 846,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.