Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.90% of AudioCodes worth $27,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUDC. Sidoti lowered their price target on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AUDC stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 392,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 190.59 and a beta of 0.66. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.