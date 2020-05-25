Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $44.92 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.34% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $44,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after buying an additional 151,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4,568.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 703,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 408,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,388. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

