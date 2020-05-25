Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $48.99 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 954,727 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Juniper Networks worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.16. 2,166,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

