Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $50.89 Million Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.55% of Progress Software worth $50,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

