Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $51.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 236.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,410.42. 1,309,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,284.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,331.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

