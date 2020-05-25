Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of NorthWestern worth $34,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 13.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 159,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,164.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NWE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 163,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

