Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of IDACORP worth $26,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDA. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $88.10. 293,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

