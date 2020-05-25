Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Northwest Bancshares worth $26,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 462,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,922. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

