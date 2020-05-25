Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of VEON worth $30,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VEON by 705.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,015 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 31,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,411,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

VEON traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,448. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. VEON Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

