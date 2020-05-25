Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $51,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,973,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after buying an additional 784,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,561,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,136,000 after buying an additional 439,563 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 448,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 256,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,426,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 2,938,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.