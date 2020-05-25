Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 631,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $42,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after buying an additional 763,029 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. 13,444,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,261,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

