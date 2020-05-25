Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 144,736 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of News worth $29,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.