Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 21,886 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of J & J Snack Foods worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $124.47. 52,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,637. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JJSF. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

