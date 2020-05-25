Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,057 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,043 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

CRL traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.61. 255,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

