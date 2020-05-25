Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,287,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.32% of Activision Blizzard worth $1,979,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,400. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,452 shares of company stock worth $32,274,300. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

