Aencoin Price Down 6.5% This Week (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $18,623.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aencoin token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, Aencoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.03919777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00057076 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031359 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

AEN is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,390,785 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aencoin is www.aencoin.com. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin.

Buying and Selling Aencoin

Aencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.