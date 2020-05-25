Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Louise Grondin Sells 7,500 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 7,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.38, for a total transaction of C$677,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,586,387.80.

Louise Grondin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total transaction of C$2,056,927.50.

Shares of AEM stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of C$43.25 and a one year high of C$97.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$901.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6600001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cormark lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

