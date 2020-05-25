Aladdin (ADN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.14 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Aladdin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aladdin has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BITKER, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,909.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.02307963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.02576926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00481801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00695035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00075538 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00514161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,173,226,541 tokens. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BitForex, CoinBene and BITKER. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

