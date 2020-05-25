Amino Network Hits Market Cap of $192,976.38 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Amino Network has a market cap of $192,976.38 and approximately $36,302.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.03915031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

About Amino Network

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,104,904 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

