AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.96. 448,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,383. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

