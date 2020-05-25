Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.13. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 1,042,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,212. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

