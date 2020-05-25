Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.27. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. 768,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,065,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,722,000 after purchasing an additional 537,203 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

